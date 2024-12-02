It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas – for our beloved pets too!

Not only are WE choosing our Christmas outfits, but we are also making sure our pets are looking suitably festive!

Just like these dapper doggies in our video at the London rescue dog Christmas jumper parade, the pampered pooches of the Causeway Coast and Glens area will be dressed in their festive best…

...and we want to see them!

Are you dressing your pet for Christmas? Then we would love to see your photos. Email them to [email protected], [email protected] or DM them to our Facebook pages and we will try to feature them in a gallery of photos. Credit Pixabay

Send us your photos of your dapper doggies, festive felines, and any other pets in Christmas dress and we will try to feature them in a special Christmas gallery of photos.