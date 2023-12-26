Register
Christmas Day baby Arlow Fox who was born in the Royal Victoria Hospital, Belfast.Christmas Day baby Arlow Fox who was born in the Royal Victoria Hospital, Belfast.
Christmas Day babies 2023: Meet the little ones who brought special joy to parents in Northern Ireland this festive season

Here are some of the beautiful babies who were welcomed into the world on Christmas Day in Northern Ireland.
By Valerie Martin
Published 26th Dec 2023, 11:47 GMT

A number of little ones were born on December 25, bringing extra festive joy to their families this year.

Here are some of the adorable newborns who will now share their birthday with Christmas Day.

Jenny Orr had a baby boy called Myles at 11.11am on Christmas Day at the Ulster Hospital Dundonald, pictured here with midwife Judith and paediatric doctor Emma.

Jenny Orr had a baby boy called Myles at 11.11am on Christmas Day at the Ulster Hospital Dundonald, pictured here with midwife Judith and paediatric doctor Emma. Photo: Pacemaker

Fionnghuala Mullan from Belfast with baby boy Dualtagh born 6.16am on Christmas Day at the Maternity Unit of the Royal Victoria Hospital, Belfast, weighing 6lb1oz.

Fionnghuala Mullan from Belfast with baby boy Dualtagh born 6.16am on Christmas Day at the Maternity Unit of the Royal Victoria Hospital, Belfast, weighing 6lb1oz. Photo: Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye

Kerrie Duncan from East Belfast with twin girls Elyssia Rose and Sienna Aurora at the Maternity Unit of the Ulster Hospital in Dundonald, Belfast. The twins were born at 3.03am and 3.05am on Christmas Day.

Kerrie Duncan from East Belfast with twin girls Elyssia Rose and Sienna Aurora at the Maternity Unit of the Ulster Hospital in Dundonald, Belfast. The twins were born at 3.03am and 3.05am on Christmas Day. Photo: Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye

Parents Rosie Coles and Mathew Moses from Bangor with their new born baby Violet Roberta Moses who was born at 8.45am at the Maternity Unit of the Ulster Hospital in Dundonald and weighed 8.1lbs.

Parents Rosie Coles and Mathew Moses from Bangor with their new born baby Violet Roberta Moses who was born at 8.45am at the Maternity Unit of the Ulster Hospital in Dundonald and weighed 8.1lbs. Photo: Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye

