Here are some of the beautiful babies who were welcomed into the world on Christmas Day in Northern Ireland.
A number of little ones were born on December 25, bringing extra festive joy to their families this year.
1. Christmas Day babies
Jenny Orr had a baby boy called Myles at 11.11am on Christmas Day at the Ulster Hospital Dundonald, pictured here with midwife Judith and paediatric doctor Emma. Photo: Pacemaker
2. Christmas Day babies
Fionnghuala Mullan from Belfast with baby boy Dualtagh born 6.16am on Christmas Day at the Maternity Unit of the Royal Victoria Hospital, Belfast, weighing 6lb1oz. Photo: Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye
3. Christmas Day babies
Kerrie Duncan from East Belfast with twin girls Elyssia Rose and Sienna Aurora at the Maternity Unit of the Ulster Hospital in Dundonald, Belfast. The twins were born at 3.03am and 3.05am on Christmas Day. Photo: Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye
4. Christmas Day babies
Parents Rosie Coles and Mathew Moses from Bangor with their new born baby Violet Roberta Moses who was born at 8.45am at the Maternity Unit of the Ulster Hospital in Dundonald and weighed 8.1lbs. Photo: Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye