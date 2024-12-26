Christmas Day babies 2024: Meet the little ones who brought special joy to parents in Northern Ireland this festive season

By Valerie Martin
Published 26th Dec 2024, 09:51 GMT
Updated 27th Dec 2024, 14:55 GMT
There were very special deliveries to families across Northern Ireland on Christmas Day.

A number of little ones were born on December 25, bringing extra festive joy this year.

Here are some of the beautiful babies who were welcomed into the world on Christmas Day in Northern Ireland.

Baby boy Scott (7lbs 8oz), born at 1.36am pictured at the Ulster Hospital, Dundonald on Christmas morning.

1. Christmas baby

Baby boy Scott (7lbs 8oz), born at 1.36am pictured at the Ulster Hospital, Dundonald on Christmas morning. Photo: Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye

Mum Katie Ennis pictured with Baby Rosie born at 6.10am Weight 7lbs 12oz and dad Ben Ennis pictured at the Ulster Hospital Maternity.

2. Christmas baby

Mum Katie Ennis pictured with Baby Rosie born at 6.10am Weight 7lbs 12oz and dad Ben Ennis pictured at the Ulster Hospital Maternity. Photo: Arthur Allison / Pacemaker Press

Baby boy Scott (7lbs 8oz), born at 1.36am with midwives Claire and Laura pictured at the Ulster Hospital, Dundonald on Christmas morning.

3. Christmas baby

Baby boy Scott (7lbs 8oz), born at 1.36am with midwives Claire and Laura pictured at the Ulster Hospital, Dundonald on Christmas morning. Photo: Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye

Mum Katie Fitzpatrick pictured with baby Poise born at 2.37am, weighing 7lbs 3oz, and dad Stephen Brown at the Royal Jubilee Maternity Hospital in Belfast.

4. Christmas baby

Mum Katie Fitzpatrick pictured with baby Poise born at 2.37am, weighing 7lbs 3oz, and dad Stephen Brown at the Royal Jubilee Maternity Hospital in Belfast. Photo: Arthur Allison / Pacemaker Press

