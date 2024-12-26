A number of little ones were born on December 25, bringing extra festive joy this year.
Here are some of the beautiful babies who were welcomed into the world on Christmas Day in Northern Ireland.
1. Christmas baby
Baby boy Scott (7lbs 8oz), born at 1.36am pictured at the Ulster Hospital, Dundonald on Christmas morning. Photo: Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye
2. Christmas baby
Mum Katie Ennis pictured with Baby Rosie born at 6.10am Weight 7lbs 12oz and dad Ben Ennis pictured at the Ulster Hospital Maternity. Photo: Arthur Allison / Pacemaker Press
3. Christmas baby
Baby boy Scott (7lbs 8oz), born at 1.36am with midwives Claire and Laura pictured at the Ulster Hospital, Dundonald on Christmas morning. Photo: Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye
4. Christmas baby
Mum Katie Fitzpatrick pictured with baby Poise born at 2.37am, weighing 7lbs 3oz, and dad Stephen Brown at the Royal Jubilee Maternity Hospital in Belfast. Photo: Arthur Allison / Pacemaker Press
