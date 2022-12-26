Register
Gerald Og Clarke born at 3.58am weighing 6lb 13oz on Christmas Day, pictured with Ann Doherty at the Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast. Picture by: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.

Christmas Day babies bring joy across Northern Ireland

Adorable new-born arrivals have brought festive joy to parents across Northern Ireland.

By Valerie Martin
2 hours ago
Updated 26th Dec 2022, 12:23pm

Meet some of the special little ones who made their arrival into the world on Christmas Day.

1. Proud parents

Narisse Heaney and partner Taylor Woods from Lisburn with their new born baby Maya pictured at the Ulster Hospital, Dundonald. Baby Maya weighed 7lb 1oz and was born at 04.36am on Christmas Day. Picture: Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye.

Photo: Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye

Photo Sales

2. Christmas delivery

Stacy Rooney from Lisburn had a baby girl at 03.04am on Christmas day, pictured with midwife Grainne Holland at the Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast.

Photo: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.

Photo Sales

3. Festive delight

Stacy Jordan And Curtis Moore welcomed their beautiful baby girl at 01.43am on Christmas Day at the Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast. Picture: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.

Photo: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.

Photo Sales

4. Precious arrival

Nurse Kelly Adair at the Ulster Hospital, Dundonald with baby boy Elliott from Newtownards who weighed 7lb 2oz and was born at 12.29 on Christmas Day. Picture: Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye.

Photo: Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye

Photo Sales
