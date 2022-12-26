Christmas Day babies bring joy across Northern Ireland

Adorable new-born arrivals have brought festive joy to parents across Northern Ireland.
Meet some of the special little ones who made their arrival into the world on Christmas Day.
1. Proud parents
Narisse Heaney and partner Taylor Woods from Lisburn with their new born baby Maya pictured at the Ulster Hospital, Dundonald. Baby Maya weighed 7lb 1oz and was born at 04.36am on Christmas Day. Picture: Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye.
Photo: Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye
2. Christmas delivery
Stacy Rooney from Lisburn had a baby girl at 03.04am on Christmas day, pictured with midwife Grainne Holland at the Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast.
Photo: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.
3. Festive delight
Stacy Jordan And Curtis Moore welcomed their beautiful baby girl at 01.43am on Christmas Day at the Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast. Picture: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.
Photo: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.
4. Precious arrival
Nurse Kelly Adair at the Ulster Hospital, Dundonald with baby boy Elliott from Newtownards who weighed 7lb 2oz and was born at 12.29 on Christmas Day. Picture: Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye.
Photo: Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye