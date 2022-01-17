Christmas domestic abuse figures released by PSNI

psni

The aim of the Domestic Abuse messaging as part of the police’s annual Season’s Greetings campaign (from December 14 to January 1), was to encourage the reporting of incidents and make victims aware that they do not have to suffer in silence.

On Christmas Day, 100 incidents of domestic abuse were reported to the Police Service, compared to 118 for the same period the year before (a decrease of 15% in calls).

On December 26, 145 incidents of domestic abuse were reported, compared to 132 for the same period the year before (an increase of 9% in calls).

On New Year’s Eve, 100 incidents of domestic abuse were reported, compared to 75 for the same period the year before (an increase of 25% in calls). On New Year’s Day, 170 incidents of domestic abuse were reported, compared to 142 for the same period the year before (an increase of 16% in calls).

Chief Inspector Lindsay Fisher, added: “Domestic abuse is not just physical. If your partner or loved one is being threatening, controlling, violent or abusive towards you, this is a crime.

“You don’t need to stay silent. The Police Service of Northern Ireland is here to help you. Not just at Christmas, but all year round. 24 hours a day. Every day.”