Christmas events to spread festive cheer across Causeway Coast and Glens
Santa has a busy time ahead, as he will make his way around the Borough to mark the beginning of Christmas celebrations. Festivities will commence in Ballymoney on Thursday, November 16, followed by Saturday, November 18 in Limavady, Thursday, November 23 in Ballycastle and finishing on Friday, November 24 in Coleraine.
To get everyone in the spirit, the festive programme will be a treat for all ages, with seasonal parades, family fun, Christmas light switch-ons, and of course visiting Santa in his Grotto.
The Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council said: “I am very much looking forward to welcoming families to our traditional Christmas programme of events, helping to spread festive cheer throughout the Borough.
"There will be something for people of all ages to enjoy, with parades, Santa’s Grotto and of course our Christmas light switch ons, creating a wonderful atmosphere in our town centres. These events are a fantastic opportunity to bring people together for some festive family fun, as well as supporting our local traders.”
In addition to the four main events, there will be community festive events taking place in November and December in local towns and villages, supported by Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council.
Children with additional needs can enjoy a pre-booked ‘Quiet Time’ in the four towns. To book your quiet time visit, email [email protected]. For more information on quiet times, grotto opening times and parade routes visit www.visitcausewaycoastandglens.com