A lovely example of Christmas kindness is being shared with more than 50 households this year thanks to the generosity of the Millington Primary School community.

Pupils at the Portadown school were encouraged to donate food products towards creating thoughtful Christmas hampers for those in need as opposed to buying Christmas presents for their teachers.

The primary school partnered with Portadown Wellness Centre to bring the surprise deluxe food hampers to many people in the community who might be struggling this Christmas, either financially or because they might be feeling lonely or isolated.

The project was initiated by the children and teachers Sharon Trainor and Leah Sleator and launched by Alan McDowell, founder of Portadown Wellness Centre, at a school assembly in late November. Since then, the children have brought many luxury and essential food items to school to create the food hampers packed with tasty items.

Alan McDowell of Portadown Wellness Centre thanking the pupils, staff and parents of Millington Primary School for their generosity in creating more than 50 food hampers.

As a result, the pupils were able to hand over 50 food hampers to Portadown Wellness Centre on Thursday.

Teacher Leah Sleator said: “At Millington we have a very compassionate and caring community. Our staff, parents, carers and children are incredibly generous when it comes to supporting those in need.

"We feel it is very important to instil in children the joy of giving back and showing kindness to others. We are so proud of our Millington family for their remarkable contribution.”

With the support of Jordan Russell of Edgarstown Residents Association, a selection of the lovely food hampers have been delivered to families and individuals in the local community who would most benefit this Christmas from such thoughtfulness, kindness and generosity.

More than 50 food hampers were handed over at Millington Primary School to Alan McDowell of Portadown Wellness Centre for distribution in the community.

Alan McDowell of Portadown Wellness Centre added: “I was blown away by the thoughtfulness and kindness of the teachers, staff, pupils and parents at Millington Primary School.

"It is so refreshing and inspiring to witness genuine acts of community kindness and thoughtfulness in what can often be a difficult time of year for many.”

Portadown Wellness Centre, based at Armagh Road, offers support and empowerment for people affected by mental illness, addiction, physical illness, loneliness and isolation. As well as a variety of activities and workshops, the centre provides counselling for people of all ages and backgrounds, helping them to navigate their challenges.