Enjoying one of the fun games at Carrick's Christmas celebrations.

Christmas in Carrickfergus: 21 photos from the fabulous festive switch-on celebrations

A fabulous afternoon of seasonal entertainment culminated with the switching on of the Christmas lights in Carrickfergus on Friday.

By Terry Ferry
21 minutes ago
Updated 28th Nov 2022, 12:47pm

Crowds of people gathered in High Street for the festive family fun programme which included performances from Uplift Performing Arts, a magic show and music from This Way Up.

After the civic carol service in St Nicholas’ Church, the Mayor, Alderman Noel Williams and Santa switched on the Christmas lights in the town centre before the event concluded with a spectacular fireworks display from Fisherman's Quay.

1. Seasonal Celebrations

Getting into the festive mood at Carrickfergus High Street.

Photo: Bernadette Mcallister

2. Seasonal Celebrations

Face-painting was popular with young members of the community.

Photo: Bernadette Mcallister

3. Seasonal Celebrations

Wrapped up warm for the festive entertainment

Photo: Bernadette Mcallister

4. Seasonal Celebrations

On stage in Carrickfergus High Street on Friday evening

Photo: Bernadette Mcallister

