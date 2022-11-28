Christmas in Carrickfergus: 21 photos from the fabulous festive switch-on celebrations
A fabulous afternoon of seasonal entertainment culminated with the switching on of the Christmas lights in Carrickfergus on Friday.
By Terry Ferry
21 minutes ago
Updated
28th Nov 2022, 12:47pm
Crowds of people gathered in High Street for the festive family fun programme which included performances from Uplift Performing Arts, a magic show and music from This Way Up.
After the civic carol service in St Nicholas’ Church, the Mayor, Alderman Noel Williams and Santa switched on the Christmas lights in the town centre before the event concluded with a spectacular fireworks display from Fisherman's Quay.
