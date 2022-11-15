As we approach the excitement of switching on the Christmas Lights in our towns and villages, staff at Craigavon’s South Lake Leisure Centre are preparing for a special visit from Santa himself.

Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Council’s Getactiveabc programme and its staff believes in Christmas and can’t wait for Santa to be teleported from the North Pole to Craigavon for sleigh loads of magical fun at leisure centre and Craigavon Golf and Ski!

-

-

Norad will be tracking Santa’s sleigh all the way to Craigavon for some much-loved ‘Snowtube with Santa’ adventure. Get a Christmas sparkle in the eyes of your little ones with sled-tastic fun from December 3-23, whizzing down the slope for 30 minutes, meeting Santa, and receiving a special gift. Priced at £8 per child, the event is suitable for children aged 3-13 years old with lots of treats for adults too as the Alpine Lodge Café will be serving treats such as mince pies and mulled wine.

Advertisement

Over Christmas, the Centre will ensure you jingle all the way with Festive Family and Christmas Individual Snowtubing from Wednesday December 28-30. Or wrap up warm and make memories on the popular Christmas ‘Learn to Ski in a Day’ junior and adult courses.

At South Lake Leisure Centre Santa will visit from December 8-11 and December 15-20. Priced at £10, children begin by getting creative at a Christmas workshop, decorating a festive edible treat, entering the Christmas art competition, and posting their Santa letter. Capture magical moments on camera as the children get active at South Lake Soft Play, enjoy a special Christmas Battle Bows activity session, and visit Santa and receive a small gift.

Getactiveabc believes in Christmas and can’t wait for Santa to be teleported from the North Pole to Craigavon for sleigh loads of magical fun at South Lake Leisure Centre and Craigavon Golf and Ski in Craigavon, Co Armagh.

Soak up the festive atmosphere at South Lake Christmas Mini Fair. Browse the stalls in the venue and don’t miss out on the incredible Christmas menu with all the trimmings from Café IncredABLE. For more information and to book one of the Craigavon Santa events visit getactiveabc.com/christmas

Christmas Lights Switch On & Twilight Markets

Portadown Town Centre: Friday 18 November 6pm to 9pm; Lurgan Town Centre: Saturday 19 November 6pm to 9pm; Banbridge Town Centre: Friday 25 November 6pm to 9pm;

Advertisement

Dromore Town Centre: Saturday 3 December 4pm – 7pm; Christmas Lights Switch On & Mini Twilight Markets; Donaghcloney: Thursday 24 November 6pm to 8:30pm; Richhill Recreation Centre: Wednesday 30 November 6pm to 8:30pm; Keady TMAC Centre: Thursday 1 December 6pm to 8:30pm; Tandragee Town Centre: Thursday 1 December 6pm to 8:30pm; Markethill Town Centre; Friday 2 December 6pm to 8:30pm; Rathfriland Town Centre: Friday 2 December | 6pm to 8:30pm.