3 . Sarah Travers

Portstewart media consultant and former BBC TV journalist Sarah Travers said: "I think my favourite Christmas memory would always have to be being part of the church choir when I was young at midnight mass on Christmas Eve in Star of the Sea Church. John Corrigan was at the helm - the church packed - (a number joining the congregation after a few drinks at the local hostelries full of Christmas spirit). " The music was always incredible featuring some of our best local singers. Since then watching and listening to the Dominican choir (my old school and my children’s) every year is an absolute joy. The late Fr Brian Mullan’s children’s mass was also legendary and very entertaining on Christmas morn. I adore the warm sense of community spirit and kindness in Portstewart/Portrush with all the local families and their visitors from all denominations and none greeting each other like old friends do. "This is the true meaning of Christmas to me and I wouldn’t want to be anywhere else at this time of year." Photo: Bespoke Communications