The Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council has encouraged those in need to reach out for help this Christmas.

Councillor Ivor Wallace, said no-one should be suffering in silence, especially at this time of the year.

“I have been very fortunate to meet with some of the support organisations who do so much in our local communities to provide comfort and practical assistance to some of our most vulnerable residents.

“They are there to help should you need it – taking the first step towards help might feel daunting but please be assured that you’ll receive a warm welcome and a listening ear wherever you decide to turn.

Cllr Ivor Wallace

“Simply sharing your worries or fears can give you renewed hope and a different perspective.

“I would like to take this opportunity to reiterate my thanks to all those who do so much to help others. Our community and voluntary sector epitomise the very best of us. Don’t ever underestimate the positive difference you are making through your actions and words.

“After living through the most challenging of times during the pandemic, the cost-of-living crisis is now affecting us all as well. This Christmas I want to encourage everyone to appreciate the people we have around us – whether that be family, friends, neighbours, volunteers, or support workers, and recognise that you are never alone.

“I want to remind everyone that Council is working with local partners to promote a network of warm spaces this winter where residents can enjoy activities together or just drop in for a cup of tea and some company. These include libraries, community centres, church halls, sports clubs and some of our own offices and buildings so please make sure to avail of these in your area.

“If you feel you could spare some time to help others, why not reach out to someone in your community who might be grateful for the gift of friendship this Christmas above anything else.

“Council is an ardent supporter of the ‘Shop Local’ message, and the positive collective impact of supporting the shops and businesses in our towns and villages is very important so please think of them when you are doing your Christmas shopping.

