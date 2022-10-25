The items of nightwear will be transported weekly to Women’s Aid ABCLN, who will distribute them in the run-up to Christmas to children in need across the borough.

Women’s Aid ABCLN provides confidential support, information and emergency accommodation for women and children who are affected by domestic abuse.

All of the pyjamas that are donated to the appeal will support families in refuge and across the local community.

Ald Ross and Cllr Smyth have backed this year's appeal.

Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Ald Stephen Ross commented: “I am delighted that the Deputy Mayor has shown her support for Women’s Aid ABCLN again this year. It is a vital service in our community and helps some of our most vulnerable families. I hope the appeal is a huge success and lots of children receive new pyjamas for Christmas.”

The Deputy Mayor, Cllr Leah Smyth, who is backing the generous effort for the third year, added: “As a child I loved getting cosy new pyjamas on Christmas Eve and getting tucked into bed ready for Santa’s arrival! I would love, with your support, to give this special moment to children who need them most across the borough.”

