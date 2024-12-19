Christmas shoppers flocking to beleaguered Homebase to snap up bargains as countdown begins on store closures in Craigavon, Belfast and Antrim
Homebase announced last month they were closing 74 stores nationwide including four stores in Northern Ireland. It is believed the stores may close within weeks.
At the Homebase store in Rushmere Shopping Centre, Craigavon Christmas trees were on sale for a tenner and some items were reduced by 50 per cent.
Many shelves are empty as bargain hunters search for great deals. But there are still lots of great deals on plants, paint, hardware and power tools.
Damian McGloughlin, chief executive of Homebase, said last week: "It has been an incredibly challenging three years for the home and garden improvement market. My priority is and continues to be our team members, and I recognise that this news will be unsettling for them."
Stores in Northern Ireland include:
Junction One Retail Park, Antrim
Rushmere Retail Park, Craigavon
Drumkeen Complex, Belfast
Shane Park, Belfast