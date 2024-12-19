Christmas shoppers are flocking to Homebase stores across Northern Ireland to snap up bargains as administrators launch closing down sales.

Homebase announced last month they were closing 74 stores nationwide including four stores in Northern Ireland. It is believed the stores may close within weeks.

Homebase store at Rushmere Shopping Centre, Craigavon, Co Armagh.

At the Homebase store in Rushmere Shopping Centre, Craigavon Christmas trees were on sale for a tenner and some items were reduced by 50 per cent.

Many shelves are empty as bargain hunters search for great deals. But there are still lots of great deals on plants, paint, hardware and power tools.

Damian McGloughlin, chief executive of Homebase, said last week: "It has been an incredibly challenging three years for the home and garden improvement market. My priority is and continues to be our team members, and I recognise that this news will be unsettling for them."

Stores in Northern Ireland include:

Junction One Retail Park, Antrim

Rushmere Retail Park, Craigavon

Drumkeen Complex, Belfast

Shane Park, Belfast