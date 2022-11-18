There will be lots of free, festive family fun across Antrim and Newtownabbey this week as Christmas switch on events are staged.

The seasonal events will each feature an innovative performance by Tumble Circus. Local talent will take to the stage including primary schools, choirs, musicians and dance academies to get residents in the mood for Christmas.

Santa Claus will also make an appearance during the event alongside a special guest before the Christmas lights are switched on, lighting up the borough for Christmas 2022.

Events will take place in Rathcoole (The Diamond Play Area) and at Mossley Mill on Wednesday, November 23 between 6pm and 7.30pm.

Santa joins Ald Stephen Ross and Ruby Norris us to launch the Christmas light switch ons.

Antrim (Market Square) and Crumlin’s (Crumlin Leisure Centre) lights will be turned on at an event on Thursday, November 24 between 6pm and 7.30pm.

On Friday, November 25, lights will be switched on betweern 6pm and 7.30pm in Glengormley (Lillian Bland Community Park) and Randalstown (John Street Car Park).

Ballyclare’s (Ballyclare Town Hall) lights will be turned on between 4.30pm and 6pm on Saturday, November 26.

Commenting on this year’s events, Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council, Ald Stephen Ross said: “Our Christmas switch on events are a great time for everyone to come together as a community and get into the festive spirit.

"We have a fantastic line up organised this year and I would encourage everyone to join in the fun and help us light up Antrim and Newtownabbey for Christmas 2022.”