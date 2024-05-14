Christopher Hill. Picture: released by PSNI

Police have issued a public appeal to try to locate a man missing for almost three weeks.

They say they becoming increasingly concerned for 32-year-old Christopher Hill.

He was last seen in the Shanhill area of Belfast on April 24.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Christopher, who is described as being of slim build, was last seen wearing blue jeans, black body warmer, orange long sleeve top and black baseball cap.