Christopher Hill: PSNI issue missing person appeal for man last seen wearing orange top
Police have issued a public appeal to try to locate a man missing for almost three weeks.
They say they becoming increasingly concerned for 32-year-old Christopher Hill.
He was last seen in the Shanhill area of Belfast on April 24.
Christopher, who is described as being of slim build, was last seen wearing blue jeans, black body warmer, orange long sleeve top and black baseball cap.
Anyone who has information on his whereabouts is asked to contact police by ringing 101 and quoting reference number 383 of May 13, 2024.
