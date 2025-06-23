Christopher Johnston. Photo provided by PSNI

PSNI Antrim and Newtownabbey are currently trying to locate high risk missing person, Christopher Johnston.

In an appeal issued on Monday (June 23) evening, police added: “Christopher is believed to be in the area of Ballyclare. He is wearing a grey Belkini hoodie and a dark coloured cap.

"If you have seen Christopher, or have any information relating to his whereabouts, please contact police on 999 or 101 quoting reference 911 of 23/06/25.”