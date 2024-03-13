Watch more of our videos on Shots!

It's from new business owner Lissy Sathish, originally from India, who moved to town in recent years. She told Chronicle Woman: "I am absolutely loving life in Banbridge. This is mainly because the people here are so warm and welcoming. It means a lot to us, coming from a different country, to feel accepted and treated with love, care, and respect. Everyone is very supportive of one another."

It's been quite the journey for Lissy and co. - and not always plain sailing en route from southern India to Northern Ireland, Bangalore to Banbridge. The mum of two said: "My husband, Sathish Bhaskar, is a structural engineer. He initially worked in India, then moved to Mongolia and later to Singapore. During this time, my two sons and I stayed in India.

"We missed spending time together as a family, especially since my boys were growing up. However, we felt it was important for my husband to be around during this phase. Fortunately, he received a job offer in Northern Ireland, so we all moved here together.

"The initial days were challenging and emotional, as we missed our loved ones in India and had to adapt to a new culture, meet new people, eat different food and cope with a new climate. Despite this, I believe that everything happens for the best, and our struggles and sacrifices have paid off. Recently, we moved from Magheralin to Banbridge, where my boys attend Banbridge Academy. My husband has started his own design and structural company called Exin Facets Pvt Ltd, and I have started a new Indian takeaway and catering business (The Indian Chef, Newry Street). We are now happily settled in Banbridge."

Ah, Indian cuisine, please do tell us more! "India is a country with diverse cultures and traditions, and each region has its own unique delicacies and cooking styles. As a result, every dish has something special about it. There are more than 30 dishes that define Indian cuisine. I am excited about introducing these various dishes to people who may not be familiar with them and helping them see Indian food is not just about the few standard curries they may have tried before. I also want to clarify that although Indian food is often associated with spiciness, the same dishes can be prepared without spice as well. I hope people will try different dishes and enjoy the delicious and healthy variety of Indian food."

The new venture is inspired by a much-missed loved one: "My dad was an amazing cook who used to prepare a variety of delicious dishes. Everyone loved his cooking and would often request him to cook for them. I think I inherited my love for cooking from him. However, after he passed away, I felt completely lost and missed him terribly. That's when I decided to keep his memory and his passion for cooking alive. I need to venture into cooking for both of us. Through cooking, I feel closer to him and I know that he would have been proud of me. As his daughter, I want to make my parents proud. And I must acknowledge that without the support of my husband, none of this would have been possible."

Name: Lissy Sathish.Occupation: Chef.Location: Banbridge.If you had three wishes, what would they be?To be able to see my dad again. For my new business to be successful. To bring my family members from India here and create new memories with them, just like we used to have back home.What's your favourite TV show/film?

Indian – especially Malayalam movies.

​

What is your favourite place?

Dubai.

​

If you could take one thing with you to a desert island what would you choose?

Camel…ha ha!

​

What do you like most about the Banbridge district?The people.

​

Favourite book?

Cookery recipe books.

​

Favourite drink?

Alcohol, spiced rum. Non alcohol, Lassi (an Indian yogurt–based beverage).

​

If you could shop for free, what shop would you go into?Dior perfumes.

​

Who is your hero?

My dad, husband and my two sons.

​

Who would you want to have dinner with?

My entire family members.

​

Hopes for the future?