Church booklet issues advice on where people can seek help and support amidst staggering cost of living crisis

Practical Action on the Cost of Living summarises ways parishes are responding to the cost of living crisis, through recycling surplus clothing, greater support for food banks, making and sharing meals together, and opening up church property as warm spaces.

Archbishop Michael Jackson, Chair of the Church and Society Commission, said: “The escalation in the cost of living affects everyone.

"It affects those on modest incomes, on pensions, and those with no money at all most acutely and immediately. The time of crisis is now.

The Church of Ireland’s Church and Society Commission has published a short booklet with suggestions for how parishes, and other ministries and similar organisations in their local communities, can help to serve people in need at this time

"The booklet seeks to provide pointers about how help is available through local ministries, and where a range of people is ready to come to your assistance.

"Please avail of what is here. It is here for you. Please ask for any help you need from others and seek support.”

Advertisement