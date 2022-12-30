In their New Year Message, the Church Leaders’ Group have praised the ‘compassionate and practical’ response of people across the island of Ireland as they welcomed those who had fled the war in Ukraine and other conflicts around the world.

The Church of Ireland and Roman Catholic Archbishops of Armagh, Most Rev John McDowell, Most Rev Eamon Martin, Presbyterian Moderator, Rt Rev Dr John Kirkpatrick, and the Presidents of the Methodist Church and Irish Council of Churches, Rev Ken Nixon and Bishop Andrew Forster, said: “If anyone is in Christ, the new creation has come: The old has gone, the new is here! All this is from God, who reconciled us to himself through Christ and gave us the ministry of reconciliation.” (2 Corinthians 5:17-18)

"The year 2022 has been one of significant trauma and shock for many, on this island, across Europe, and around the world. As the most significant restrictions necessitated by the Covid-19 pandemic began to ease, war broke out in Europe with the invasion of Ukraine by Russia.

Advertisement

“When millions of people had to flee their homes there was however an extraordinary compassionate and practical response on our island, north and south, to welcoming and meeting the needs of those who arrived here. This has also challenged our attitudes towards people who have had to flee conflict in other parts of the world. The compassion and care that Christ calls us to offer the stranger cannot be conditional on their country of origin or indeed the colour of their skin.

Left to right (standing): Moderator of the Presbyterian Church in Ireland, Right Reverend Dr John Kirkpatrick, President of the Irish Council of Churches, Right Reverend Andrew Forster, and President of the Methodist Church in Ireland, Reverend David Nixon. Seated (left to right) Roman Catholic Archbishop of Armagh and Primate of All Ireland, Most Reverend Eamon Martin, and the Church of Ireland Archbishop of Armagh and Primate of All Ireland, Most Reverend John McDowell

Advertisement

"A significantly increased cost of living has impacted many areas of life, such as exacerbating the scandal of homelessness and also meaning that many who have a home find themselves unable to afford to heat it during the cold weather. This simply should not be the case in countries of great wealth, and shows the urgent need for government policies in both jurisdictions to deliver real and meaningful social justice and eliminate poverty.

"2023 brings the 25th anniversary of the Belfast/Good Friday Agreement. The Agreement itself transformed the conflict in NI, resulting in countless lives being saved. We know so many continue to live with the pain inflicted on them and we also recognise that the agreement came at a high price for many, for whom the release of prisoners was, and still is, particularly painful.

Advertisement

"Its 25th anniversary comes at a time when we have great concern for the state of our fragile peace and we are more aware than ever that the work of peace is unfinished. We recommit ourselves to continue our work towards a vision of an island of restored relationships, where all can flourish and fully participate in our common life.