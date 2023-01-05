Rev Dr Michael Barry has thanked the congregations of Magheramorne and Raloo Presbyterian churches for their support during his time as temporary minister.

On completion of his 20-month period at the rural locations, Dr Barry and his wife Esther received gifts from the community.

A painting of Magheramorne Presbyterian Church was presented by artist Janet Crymble, daughter of Rev James McAuley, a previous minister of the church, while flowers were arranged and presented by Jemma Boyd, church secretary.

Dr Barry’s final service in the role was on Christmas morning at Magheramorne. He had also acted as MC for the evening when over 100 people from the area turned out for the switching on of the Christmas tree lights in December.

Rev Dr Michael Barry and his wife Esther are presented with gifts by artist Janet Crymble and Jemma Boyd, church secretary.

Writing on the church’s Facebook page, Dr Barry said: “Esther and I have greatly enjoyed being here as we have shared in the joys and sorrows of the community. But it is now time for the congregations to begin to look for a minister of their own.

“We leave with many happy memories of supportive and encouraging people and pray that God will bless you in the days and years ahead.”

There was a tribute too from the Raloo congregation. A message on the church’s Facebook page stated: “ We are also very grateful for the tireless work of the Very Rev Dr Michael Barry and Esther who have done so much for our congregation over the past 18 months.