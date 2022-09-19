Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
Members of the community taking part in the service in Larne.

Church services held in Carrickfergus and Larne on eve of the Queen’s funeral

Services of remembrance and thanksgiving for the life and witness of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II took place in Larne and Carrickfegus on Sunday evening.

By The Newsroom
Monday, 19th September 2022, 5:53 pm

Members of the community gathered at Holy Trinity Church in Carrickfergus, and First Larne Presbyterian Church, on the eve of the Queen’s state funeral.

Prayers were also offered for the new King, Charles III.

1.

Reflecting on the life of Queen Elizabeth II at First Larne Presbyterian Church.

Photo Sales

2.

Church representatives at First Larne Presbyterian Church for Sunday evening's service.

Photo Sales

3.

Members of the community at the special service in Larne.

Photo Sales

4.

Mid and East Antrim Council representatives at the service in Larne.

Photo Sales
Elizabeth IILarneQueenCarrickfergusCharles III
Next Page
Page 1 of 3