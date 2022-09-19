Church services held in Carrickfergus and Larne on eve of the Queen’s funeral
Services of remembrance and thanksgiving for the life and witness of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II took place in Larne and Carrickfegus on Sunday evening.
Monday, 19th September 2022, 5:53 pm
Members of the community gathered at Holy Trinity Church in Carrickfergus, and First Larne Presbyterian Church, on the eve of the Queen’s state funeral.
Prayers were also offered for the new King, Charles III.
