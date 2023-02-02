Register
Circle K announces big fuel discount at 44 Northern Ireland service stations today

Circle K has announced a three-hour fuel price slash for customers across Northern Ireland today (Thursday, February 2).

By Valerie Martin
3 minutes ago

The leading convenience and fuel retailer said it would be cutting 20p off a litre of fuel at 44 service stations across Northern Ireland this afternoon “as a thank you to its customers”.

"From 1-4pm today, the price of premium miles and milesPLUS fuel will be reduced by 20p a litre at 44 participating Circle K Express service stations across Northern Ireland,” a company spokesperson said.

Commenting on the promotion, Derek Nolan, Senior Retail Director of Operations (Dealer & Franchise) at Circle K Ireland said, ‘After the success of our recent fuel discount in the Republic of Ireland, we wanted to extend the gesture to our customers in Northern Ireland too. At Circle K, our customers are at the centre of everything we do, and we want to say thank you to all with today’s fuel promotion.’

Circle K announces a fuel discount at 44 Northern Ireland service stations on February 2. Picture: Google.
To view a full list of participating Circle K sites, go to www.circlek.ie/terms-and-conditions

