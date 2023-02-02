The leading convenience and fuel retailer said it would be cutting 20p off a litre of fuel at 44 service stations across Northern Ireland this afternoon “as a thank you to its customers”.

Commenting on the promotion, Derek Nolan, Senior Retail Director of Operations (Dealer & Franchise) at Circle K Ireland said, ‘After the success of our recent fuel discount in the Republic of Ireland, we wanted to extend the gesture to our customers in Northern Ireland too. At Circle K, our customers are at the centre of everything we do, and we want to say thank you to all with today’s fuel promotion.’