City gets ready for the Twelfth

Jason McCourt WDM Magheragall District LOL No19, Scott Carson Mayor LCCC, Maurice Kirkwood County Antrim Grand Master GOLI & William Leathem Deputy District Master Magheragall District LOL No19. Pic by Norman Briggs, rnbphotographyni

This year Magheragall District will be hosting the parade and and will be joined by all Districts within the South Antrim Combine - Aghalee District L.O.L. No.2, Ballinderry District No.3, Glenavy District L.O.L. No. 4, Lisburn District L.O.L. No. 6, Derriaghy District L.O.L. No. 11 and Hillsborough District L.O.L. No.19.

The Main Parade will commence from the Enterprise Crescent, off the Ballinderry Road (MOT centre) at 11.30am and follow the route to the field 1.7 miles on the Ballinderry Road.

The Demonstration and Car park Field will have ample car parking, hot food vans, ice-cream vans, stalls and live music by Willie Drenan and friends from 11am, Clown, Balloon modelling, Face-painters, inflatable bouncy castles, assult course, slides and other entertainment.

A platform service will commence at 2.00pm.

Live music again by Willie Drenan after platform service.

The Return Parade will commence from the Demonstration Field at 4.00pm

Please note on the Twelfth Morning that Lisburn District will parade the City centre before hand and walk out to the Assembly area.

Some Lisburn Lodges will also be hosting feeder parades in the morning prior to the Main Parade.

There will also be events across the city over the weekend in the run up to the main event on Tuesday July 12.

In Ballymacash, a Marching Bands Festival will be held on Friday July 8 from 6.30pm until 9.30pm.