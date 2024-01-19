18 TH January 2023 Good Morning, Did you know that 49 women have been murdered across the island of Ireland since March 2020 in domestic situations? If we could stop male abuse and violence, these women would not have died, and there may no longer be a requirement for our services. This is not the case. Domestic abuse is on the increase and there is no let-up in service demand. In our 40th Anniversary year we are hosting a must attend conference for businesses, schools, sports organisations, community groups and others to look at our role as bystanders in these situations. Domestic abuse affects 1 in 4 women in Northern Ireland at some point in their lives. This means it is extremely likely that there are victims and/or perpetrators in your organisation. • 15% of female workforce in UK have experienced domestic violence and abuse • 21% of women abused on average took 10 days unplanned leave • The cost of domestic abuse to UK businesses annually is estimated to be £316 million These stark statistics are being presented so workplaces, schools, sports organisations, community groups and others can understand the urgent need and help tackle this scourge. Would you know what to do if you suspected domestic abuse or if someone confided in you? Do you know the signs- they aren’t often visible? Our awareness of the serious impact of coercive control is on the increase, yet more must be done to tackle the root cause of this behaviour. Women’s Aid Armagh Down’s ‘Be the Change’ Conference with internationally renowned speakers will help to give you a better understanding of the issue and the role we all play as active bystanders. ‘Be the Change’ takes place from 8.30am to 5pm in the Canal Court Hotel in Newry on Wednesday 28th February 2023. Early bird tickets are available until 31st January 2024. Speakers for the conference include American, internationally renowned educator on gender violence Jackson Katz; Irish Dragon’s Den entrepreneur Norah Casey, who has lived experience; a senior legal figure from NI; and Sabina Higgins, wife of the President of Ireland. Mrs Higgins is well-known activist and actress. The conference will also feature a section on children, supported by Bernie McNally, Chair of the NI Safeguarding Board. Hearing the actual voices of children and young people impacted is a vitally important part of the programme. The conference will be hosted by broadcaster Donna Traynor. Spaces are selling fast. We know that this conference will attract a mix of male and female delegates from business, sport, community, and voluntary sector with take away learnings for their respective organisations, to help understand gender base violence, the impact of domestic abuse, and how we, as a society try to tackle it. We would be delighted to see you there. Please see below a QR code to the booking link or you can log onto to the Registration Link to book. Thank you for considering being part of the change. Yours Sincerely Eileen Murphy CEO Women’s Aid Armagh Down