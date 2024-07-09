Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Civic buildings across Antrim and Newtownabbey are to be illuminated orange in memory of a boy from the borough who passed away after a brave battle with an ultra-rare disorder.

Caoimhin Adams (8) passed away on July 9 2023, one year after being diagnosed with ROHHAD Syndrome (Rapid-onset obesity with hypothalamic dysfunction, hypoventilation and autonomic dysregulation).