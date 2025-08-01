Civic reception marks 150th anniversary of Carleton Street Orange Hall, Portadown

The Lord Mayor, Alderman Stephen Moutray; Alderman Ian Burns, Councillor Kyle Moutray and Councillor Julie Flaherty received representatives from each of the groups who meet in the hall, which will celebrate the significant milestone on August 12.
The Lord Mayor mentioned the lodges and organisations based in the hall, including Portadown Heritage Tours Association which has produced an anniversary booklet detailing its history.
The first citizen also spoke of the Jones family who lived in the hall when Rab Jones was caretaker. He wished the whole of the Carleton Street Orange Hall community the very best as they cherish their building for many more years to come.
Lord Mayor of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon, Alderman Stephen Moutray and Councillor Kyle Moutray with John Proctor, William McClean and Joe Partridge, the trustees of Carleton Street Orange Hall. Photo: Geoffrey Cousins
Lord Mayor of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon, Alderman Stephen Moutray with the members of the Portadown Heritage Tours Committee who were his guests at Craigavon Civic Centre. Included are, Councillor Kyle Moutray, Councillor Julie Flaherty and Alderman Ian Burns. Photo: Geoffrey Cousins
Lord Mayor of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon, Alderman Stephen Moutray meets Elizabeth Watson and her brother David Jones, who lived and were raised in Carleton Street Orange Hall when their father was the caretaker. Photo: Geoffrey Cousins
Lord Mayor of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon, Alderman Stephen Moutray with representatives from some of the groups who use Carleton Street Orange Hall. Photo: Geoffrey Cousins