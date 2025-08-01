Civic reception marks 150th anniversary of Carleton Street Orange Hall, Portadown

To mark the 150th anniversary of Carleton Street Orange Hall in Portadown a civic reception has been held in Craigavon Civic Centre.

The Lord Mayor, Alderman Stephen Moutray; Alderman Ian Burns, Councillor Kyle Moutray and Councillor Julie Flaherty received representatives from each of the groups who meet in the hall, which will celebrate the significant milestone on August 12.

The Lord Mayor mentioned the lodges and organisations based in the hall, including Portadown Heritage Tours Association which has produced an anniversary booklet detailing its history.

The first citizen also spoke of the Jones family who lived in the hall when Rab Jones was caretaker. He wished the whole of the Carleton Street Orange Hall community the very best as they cherish their building for many more years to come.

