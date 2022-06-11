Civic tribute paid to recipients of Queen’s Honours and Awards

Outgoing Mayor Councillor William McCaughey praised individuals who were honoured in Her Majesty The Queen’s Jubilee Birthday Honours List.

“I am delighted to see so many people from across the borough being awarded by Her Majesty the Queen. All will receive a letter from the mayor’s office.”

Carrickfergus Castle Alderman Billy Ashe MBE highlighted the “sterling work” of three charities in the borough which have received The Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service. These are Carrickfergus Connect, Hope House in Islandmagee and The Cithrah Foundation, in Carrickfergus. They are among 13 in NI to receive The Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service which is the highest award presented to local volunteer groups, for roles including mental health, youth, community, arts and heritage. The Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service recognises that volunteers continue to provide a vital social function and improve access to services across the United Kingdom.

from left: Debbie Lennon, Jonathan Ogilby with Dawn McConnell and Roy McConnell, founders of Hope House Ireland, Sam McCullough and Jackie McCullough.

Commenting online, Cithrah said: “We are humbled and delighted and give thanks to all the volunteers over the last 21 years. “It has been our mission to to help provide services to victims of domestic abuse giving safe temporary accommodation to families and children with in-house support by training staff.”

Cithrah also provides advice and information to help practically on issues including debt management, providing support through one-to-one sessions, group work and counselling services. Founder Catherine Harper said: “We try to help by giving advice and information, support and counselling. We try to get them from being a victim to being a survivor and a thriver.”

Cithrah, a Christian organisation, now based at North Street, Carrickfergus was formed in 2002 before the opening of an office at West Street the following year and a safe house in 2008. “I thought people here really need this. It was my vision,” explained Catherine. “I believe it was meant to happen. It is what God wanted to happen and has kept it going.” She described the award as “an MBE for the organisation”. “I see it as God giving us a purpose to encourage us and get our name out there. There have been so many people who have given their time and skill and money. It is lovely – such a privilege to be part of it.”

Catherine says there are no social or educational barriers when it comes to domestic abuse. She reported that Cithrah experienced an increase in demand during the Covid pandemic lockdowns. Currently, the charity is working with 30 people. Catherine went on to say that Cithrah is now seeking to establish a safe house for men. There is none in the whole of Ireland. Men go to friends and family or the Simon Community. We know there is need. A victim is a victim.”

Catherine Harper (second right), founder of The Cithrah Foundation.

Also honoured was Hope House Ireland in Islandmagee. Dawn McConnell, founder and chair said: “We are delighted and proud to have been awarded the Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service in Her Majesty’s Platinum Jubilee Year. Hope House Ireland which started out in a rented apartment in Whitehead and now based on the beautiful seafront of Brown’s Bay in Islandmagee, provides accommodation to adult cancer patients and their carers at any time during or on completion of their treatment. This is for a short time of quiet rest and recuperation at no charge. Within the last year, we have opened the doors to our second accommodation on the site which has allowed us to increase the number of terminally-ill patients that we support with respite breaks enabling them to have some special quality time together with loved ones. The charity is run day to day entirely by a small team of volunteers, we have no paid employees, ensuring that all of the funds raised by our many Hope Heroes are spent entirely on running the properties and providing comfort for our guests. This award is also for all of the many volunteers who have donated their time, talents and services, all of which helps us provide invaluable time away for our guests at a very difficult time in their lives.”

“Most recently, we completed a renovation, opening a second accommodation on the site, which provides vital wheelchair access for those who need it. We cannot thank you all enough and are honoured to receive this award in recognition of every volunteer.