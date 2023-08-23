Register
Claire Rock: New images released as concern grows for missing person last seen in Moy

Police have issued new images of missing person Claire Rock in the hope that anyone with information will contact them urgently on 101.
By Valerie Martin
Published 23rd Aug 2023, 08:28 BST
Updated 23rd Aug 2023, 15:59 BST
New images have been issued of Claire Rock who was last seen in the Square, Moy. Pictures: released by PSNINew images have been issued of Claire Rock who was last seen in the Square, Moy. Pictures: released by PSNI
New images have been issued of Claire Rock who was last seen in the Square, Moy. Pictures: released by PSNI

They say they becoming increasingly concerned for the welfare of 46-year-old Claire Rock, who was last seen at around 2pm on Tuesday (August 22) in The Square area.

She is described as being small in height, her hair was worn in a bun and she was carrying a large black bag over her shoulder.

Police are asking homeowners to please check gardens, outbuildings and vehicles to help them hopefully locate Claire.

Anyone who may know of her whereabouts, or have any information, or perhaps may have given her a lift, is asked to contact police as soon as possible quoting reference number 1176 of 22/08/23.

