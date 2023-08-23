Register
BREAKING
The UK's most prolific child serial killer to be sentenced today
Dallas creator David Jacobs dies aged 84 following Alzheimer’s battle
Rescue operation underway for eight people trapped in chairlift
Sainsbury’s recall breakfast item over contamination fears
Chris Evans reveals skin cancer diagnosis on Virgin Radio show
US shop owner shot dead in California for displaying Pride flag

Claire Rock: police ask householders to check gardens and sheds for missing person last seen in Moy

Police are urging householders to assist in the search for a missing person last seen in Moy.
By Valerie Martin
Published 23rd Aug 2023, 08:28 BST
Claire Rock. Picture: released by PSNIClaire Rock. Picture: released by PSNI
Claire Rock. Picture: released by PSNI

They say they becoming increasingly concerned for the welfare of 46-year-old Claire Rock, who was last seen at around 2pm on Tuesday (August 22) in The Square area.

She is described as being small in height, wearing a hat and carrying a rucksack.

Police are asking homeowners to please check gardens, outbuildings and vehicles to help them hopefully locate Claire.

Anyone who may know of her whereabouts, or have any information, or perhaps may have given her a lift, is asked to contact police as soon as possible quoting reference number 1176 of 22/08/23.

Related topics:Police