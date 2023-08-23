Claire Rock: police ask householders to check gardens and sheds for missing person last seen in Moy
Police are urging householders to assist in the search for a missing person last seen in Moy.
They say they becoming increasingly concerned for the welfare of 46-year-old Claire Rock, who was last seen at around 2pm on Tuesday (August 22) in The Square area.
She is described as being small in height, wearing a hat and carrying a rucksack.
Police are asking homeowners to please check gardens, outbuildings and vehicles to help them hopefully locate Claire.
Anyone who may know of her whereabouts, or have any information, or perhaps may have given her a lift, is asked to contact police as soon as possible quoting reference number 1176 of 22/08/23.