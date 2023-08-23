Police are urging householders to assist in the search for a missing person last seen in Moy.

Claire Rock. Picture: released by PSNI

They say they becoming increasingly concerned for the welfare of 46-year-old Claire Rock, who was last seen at around 2pm on Tuesday (August 22) in The Square area.

She is described as being small in height, wearing a hat and carrying a rucksack.

Police are asking homeowners to please check gardens, outbuildings and vehicles to help them hopefully locate Claire.