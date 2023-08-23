A missing person who police had issued a public appeal about earlier today has been located.

Claire Rock. Picture: released by PSNI

Police said they were becoming increasingly concerned for the welfare of 46-year-old Claire Rock, who was last seen at around 2pm on Tuesday (August 22) in The Square area of Moy.

They asked homeowners to please check gardens, outbuildings and vehicles to help them find Claire, and also asked anyone who may have given her a lift to come forward.

In a short statement issued on Wednesday evening, a PSNI spokesperson said Claire has been located.