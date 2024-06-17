Clanmil’s Community information day in Cookstown 'a great success'
A range of organizations provided information and resources about health and wellbeing, library services and personal safety. Colleagues from Clanmil were also on hand to
offer advice on money and benefits as well as promoting Clanmil’s online customer service portal.
Residents from independent living schemes in the mid-Ulster and north west areas attended the event, including Legion Court, Banbridge; Church Mews, Dungannon; Ardnaskea Court, Coalisland; Bessie Bell Court, Newtownstewart; Templer Court, Lurgan; Stronge Court, Portadown; Barbour Court, Enniskillen; Fiddes Court, Aughnacloy; Giboney Court, Cookstown; Somme Park Derry/Londonderry and Brennen Court, Magherafelt.
Guests heard from Diabetes NI and the local community policing team as well as Anita Hurley from CWSAN (Cookstown and Western Shores Area Network, who encouraged everyone to join in an interactive mini-workout as well as sharing useful tips and advice on healthy eating.
Guests then had a chance to catch up with friends and Clanmil colleagues over lunch.
Marian Begley, one of Clanmil’s scheme Co-ordinators said: “We’re very grateful to all those organisations who came along to meet residents and share useful resources and advice with them. It was fantastic to see so many residents coming together for this event, which was a lovely social occasion. The Greenvale Hotel staff were very accommodating and provided everything we needed to make the day go smoothly. We look forward to holding more events like this in future.”