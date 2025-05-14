Claragh Walsh. Photo provided by PSNI.

Police in north Belfast say they are growing concerned over the whereabouts of missing person Claragh Walsh.

In an appeal issued on Wednesday (May 14), the PSNI added: “Claragh is 17. She was last seen wearing a white hoodie with black bottoms and black and white shoes.

"If you have seen Claragh or have any information which could assist us in locating her please contact us on 101 and quote serial 49 of 14/05/2025. Thanks.”