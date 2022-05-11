Clare Chorale to perform at The Mill

Led by Musical Director Sheelagh Greer, the Clare Chorale will take to the stage at the Mossley venue on Saturday (May 14).

The choir will be joined by Festival Brass, conducted by Alan Corry and the evening will be compered by Northern Irish media personality, Gerry Kelly.

Tickets for the concert, which starts at 7.30pm, can be purchased (£14) from The Theatre at The Mill site www.theatreatthemill.com or by phoning 02890340202.

Alan Strong (Choir Chairman), Helen Setterfield (OGC NI Chairperson); Sheelagh Greer (MD, The Clare Chorale), Allison Williams (OGC NI Staff) and John Weir (Choir Treasurer) at the recent presentation.

Meanwhile, the choir recently presented a cheque for £2,878 to its chosen charity Oesophago-Gastric Cancer NI. This was raised through several means including an online musical night, baking jam, making clothes, coffee mornings and creating Easter eggs.