Classes on the End Times

This Wednesday night - September 21, the Covenant Protestant Reformed Church (CPRC) in Ballymena resumes its eschatology.

Previous seasons covered the Bible’s teaching on the last or latter days, the New Testament on the two ages (“this age” and “the age to come”), Revelation 20 on the 1,000 years and Revelation 11-13 on the 1,260 days. Then the classes moved to an explanation of the New Testament’s idea of the nearness of Christ’s coming and its “delay,” before considering the meaning of Ezekiel 40-48 in eschatology.

This season CPRC classes begin with the 70 weeks in Daniel 9. Topics to be treated later include the signs of the times, the seven trumpets, apostasy and the man of sin, as well as the believer’s present calling.

All are welcome to these meetings at the CPRC (83 Clarence Street, Ballymena) on Wednesday nights at 7.30 PM. Afterwards fellowship is enjoyed over tea and coffee.