Police have issued a warning after members of the public were seen jumping from cliffs in and around Dunluce Castle, following the first round of the Red Bull Cliff Diving event on Thursday.

The police warned that anyone “attempting to copy the highly trained professionals taking part in the competition is risking their life to do so”.

They added: “We want everyone to enjoy this fantastic event, and to stay safe. Do not put either yourself, or those who may have to attempt to rescue you, in danger.”