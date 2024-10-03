Cllr Huggins calls for Bann area to be included in prospective memorial tree locations

By Andy Balfour, Local Democracy Reporter
Published 3rd Oct 2024, 10:54 GMT
Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council members have called for the expansion of prospective memorial tree locations in the borough.

At a full council meeting on Tuesday, September 1, DUP Councillor Dawn Huggins noted that there were no locations within the list that applied to her District Electoral Area, the Bann, and added that the policy did not allow for the planting of trees in locations other than those specified.

Cllr Huggins requested that a paper exploring the issue would be brought back to the Environmental Services Committee.

She added: “As there may be a very strong sentinel and compassionate reasons why a family or individual would wish for a tree to be in a certain area, such cases should be at least given the opportunity to be heard.”

Director of Leisure and Development, Pat Mulvenna, said she would liaise with her counterpart within Environmental Services and provide a response.

