Cloonavin to light up yellow tonight to mark 200 years of the RNLI

Causeway Coast and Glens Council’s headquarters in Coleraine, the Cloonavin, will light up yellow on Monday (March 4) to celebrate the 200th anniversary of the RNLI.
By The Newsroom
Published 4th Mar 2024, 10:24 GMT
Mayor Councillor Steven Callaghan, who chose the RNLI as his charity of the year, said: "I want to say a special thanks to the lifeboat crews and lifeguards who serve the Causeway Coast and Glens area. They do such amazing and vital work, which I and many others are deeply grateful for. Here’s to the next 200 years."

