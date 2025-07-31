Closure of Riverside Theatre 'a devastating loss for wider cultural life of region'
Save the Riverside campaign front man actor Steven Miller called the closure “a devastating loss for young people, local arts groups, and the wider cultural life of this region.”
East Derry SDLP MLA Cara Hunter said: “It’s absolutely gutting that the Riverside Theatre will close its doors and I dearly hope it’s not for the final time.”
Ms Hunter said: “This venue has been the lifeblood of our arts and cultural scene for decades. Permanent closure would be a devastating blow, leaving this as the only council area without a dedicated theatre.
“Without this space, the next generation of actors and performers will be forced to look elsewhere for opportunities and our community will be all the poorer for it.
“It’s deeply disappointing that Ulster University have yet to respond to my request for a meeting to discuss the way forward and the response from the Communities Minister has also fallen short.
“I have widely engaged with local groups on the future of the theatre and will continue to work with all stakeholders to explore every possible avenue to keep the theatre open or find an alternative venue, and to deliver real investment in our local arts sector.”
Campaigner Steven Miller added: “The decision to close the theatre without proper consultation or a credible transition plan represents not just a funding issue, but a deep failure of imagination from Ulster University.”
However, the Coleraine man has not given up hope, saying: “This isn’t the end of the story. Right now, the UK Government’s Future Town Fund is investing £20 million into Coleraine over the next decade, and the public is being asked what that money should be used for.
"This is a once-in-a-generation opportunity to put your voice to what our town really needs: a fully accessible, multi-purpose arts space that can serve everyone, youth theatre and schools, local music and dance groups, toddler sessions, dementia choirs, older people’s projects, exhibitions, rehearsals, weddings, and more.
“I’m asking everyone who cares about the future of the arts in this region to fill in the public survey and make it clear: Coleraine still needs a theatre. This is how we keep the momentum going, and how we hold decision-makers to account.”
