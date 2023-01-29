Almost 60 11-14 year-olds are busy rehearsing every day for their forthcoming show which will see them perform before audiences on February 8, 9 and 10.
Tickets are currently on sale from school at £5. Show time starts at 7.30 each evening and the pupils promise that they will "transport you to the American Mid-West for another musical theatre classic”.
Set in the Oklahoma territory during the turn-of-the-century land rush, the show centres round the fortunes of a boastful cowboy named Curly and a surly ranch hand named Jud who are both in love with Laurey.
‘Oklahoma’ features a wealth of well-known songs including ‘Oh, What A Beautiful Mornin’, ‘The Surrey With The Fringe On Top’, ‘I Cain’t Say No’ , ‘People Will Say We’re In Love’ and ‘The Farmer And The Cowman’.
