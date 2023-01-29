Pupils at Clounagh Junior High School are eagerly preparing for their latest production which this year is Rodgers’ and Hammerstein’s ‘Oklahoma’.

Almost 60 11-14 year-olds are busy rehearsing every day for their forthcoming show which will see them perform before audiences on February 8, 9 and 10.

Tickets are currently on sale from school at £5. Show time starts at 7.30 each evening and the pupils promise that they will "transport you to the American Mid-West for another musical theatre classic”.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Set in the Oklahoma territory during the turn-of-the-century land rush, the show centres round the fortunes of a boastful cowboy named Curly and a surly ranch hand named Jud who are both in love with Laurey.

Getting ready to fight in a scene from 'Oklahoma' are Josh Gwaje (Curly) and Ryan Ford (Jud Fry).

‘Oklahoma’ features a wealth of well-known songs including ‘Oh, What A Beautiful Mornin’, ‘The Surrey With The Fringe On Top’, ‘I Cain’t Say No’ , ‘People Will Say We’re In Love’ and ‘The Farmer And The Cowman’.

Emily Taggart (Laurey) Lola Gilmore (Aunt Eller) and Josh Gwaje (Curly)

The full cast of Clounagh Junior High School's production of 'Oklahoma'

Advertisement

Advertisement