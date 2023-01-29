Register
Clounagh Junior High School get ready for 'Oklahoma' performance

Pupils at Clounagh Junior High School are eagerly preparing for their latest production which this year is Rodgers’ and Hammerstein’s ‘Oklahoma’.

By Valerie Martin
3 minutes ago
Updated 29th Jan 2023, 3:09pm

Almost 60 11-14 year-olds are busy rehearsing every day for their forthcoming show which will see them perform before audiences on February 8, 9 and 10.

Tickets are currently on sale from school at £5. Show time starts at 7.30 each evening and the pupils promise that they will "transport you to the American Mid-West for another musical theatre classic”.

Set in the Oklahoma territory during the turn-of-the-century land rush, the show centres round the fortunes of a boastful cowboy named Curly and a surly ranch hand named Jud who are both in love with Laurey.

Getting ready to fight in a scene from 'Oklahoma' are Josh Gwaje (Curly) and Ryan Ford (Jud Fry).
‘Oklahoma’ features a wealth of well-known songs including ‘Oh, What A Beautiful Mornin’, ‘The Surrey With The Fringe On Top’, ‘I Cain’t Say No’ , ‘People Will Say We’re In Love’ and ‘The Farmer And The Cowman’.

Emily Taggart (Laurey) Lola Gilmore (Aunt Eller) and Josh Gwaje (Curly)
The full cast of Clounagh Junior High School's production of 'Oklahoma'
Ashton Chadwick (Ali Hakim) Jodie Nellins (Ado Annie) and Ethan Montgomery (Will Parker)
