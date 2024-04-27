Watch more of our videos on Shots!

SS Clyde Valley landed in Larne laden with weapons and ammunition in 1914 to combat the threat of Home Rule.

The band is inviting anyone who wishes to attend the short service to go along at 6pm, ahead of the outfit’s annual parade.

More than a dozen visiting bands, mainly from across the Co Antrim area, look set to take part in the event.

The parade will be followed by a guest band and disco in Larne Rangers Supporters Club from 8pm until late.

The host band is asking visiting bands and buses to drop off and park at the Riverdale car park or along Inver Road. Buses are then advised to pick up at the Centra filling station or McGarel cemetery on the Old Glenarm Road.

Buses are asked not to go into the Boyne Square area to help prevent congestion.

Police have warned motorists there may be disruption to traffic during the time of the parade.

What time does the parade start and what route will it take?

The main parade begins at 7.30pm and will take the following route:

Station Road

Circular Road

Glynn Road

High Street

Main Street

Agnew Street

Old Glenarm Road

Herbert Avenue

Greenland Drive

Which bands are taking part?

According to the Parades Commission, the following bands may join the parade along with hosts Clyde Valley Flute Band: