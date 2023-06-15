A company which operates at sites in Larne and Lisburn has pledged £20,000 to the Northern Ireland Children to Lapland and Days to Remember Trust (NICLT).

Energystore, which manufactures and installs insulation in the UK and Irish markets, will donate £20,000 over a two-year period to the worthy cause that gives children with life-limiting and life-threatening conditions experiences to cherish.

The funding will support NICLT’s annual flight to Lapland on which more than 100 children, their parents/carers and health professionals take to the skies for a magical day in Rovaniemi, Finland.

It will also help support the Days to Remember element of the charity’s efforts including the resumed flight to Disneyland Paris and more occasions organised to cater to children who are not able to fly.

Colin Barkley (Chair, Northern Ireland Children to Lapland and Days to Remember Trust), Alex McCandless (Marketing Manager of Larne headquartered Energystore) and Fiona Williamson (General Manager, Northern Ireland Children to Lapland and Days to Remember Trust). Declan Roughan Photography.

Bill McCandless, Managing Director of Larne-headquartered Energystore said: “We’re delighted to support the NICLT through two annual donations of £10,000.

“Being able to support families and help the charity with their mission is something we can all be proud of.”

Chair of NICLT, Colin Barkley, added: “The Northern Ireland Children to Lapland and Days to Remember Trust is entirely self-financing and it has always been important for us to develop mutually beneficial relationships in the community, with businesses which share our ideals and objectives.

