Co Antrim beauty spots to be showcased to US audience

Two episodes filmed here will air early next year to millions across the USA during prime time on Public Broadcasting Service.

Tourism Ireland invited Samantha to film at a number of locations across the island of Ireland for two 30-minute episodes of the latest series.

The series showcases lesser-known spots and haunts in different destinations.

American TV presenter Samantha Brown with stone mason Nathan Morrow; and Ruth Moran, Tourism Ireland, during filming at Glenarm Castle for her award-winning travel programme, Places to Love, whch will be shown to millions of people across the USA during prime time on PBS (Public Broadcasting Service).

Filming was supported by Tourism NI and Fáilte Ireland.

Samantha and her film crew captured lots of great footage at places like Glenarm Castle, the Giant’s Causeway and Mussenden Temple, as well as at Titanic Belfast and Queen’s University Belfast.

Alison Metcalfe, Tourism Ireland’s Head of North America, said: “Tourism Ireland was delighted to invite Samantha to come and film two episodes of Places to Love on the island of Ireland.

“The episodes will be seen by millions of people across the USA, shining a spotlight on some of the many things to see and do here and encouraging American holidaymakers to put Northern Ireland on their vacation ‘wish-list’ for 2023.”

A spokesperson for Tourism Ireland added: “Tourism Ireland is rolling out a new ‘twinning’ initiative which involves each overseas market ‘twinning’ with a specific region or area on the island of Ireland – placing a special focus on the area.