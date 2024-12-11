Co Antrim groups supporting people in need this Christmas
With many of us now on the countdown to December 25, sporting clubs and community groups have made time to consider those who may be spending Christmas alone.
Players from Ballyclare Ladies’ Hockey Club’s under 15s side have packed Christmas bags with donations from the club's members to support local families in need.
In total, they put together 25 bags filled with treats including crisps, shortbread, mince pies, sweets and selection boxes and Christmas crackers, which they will be delivereing to families around Ballyclare before Christmas.
Members of the Countryside Custodians will be sending presents to people in the who would not have had a present to open on Christmas Day if it was not for their 'Pass the Parcel' campaign.
Volunteers from the group have wrapped over 200 gifts which will be distributed to people who will be alone this Christmas, both in nursing homes and in the community, ensuring that they have a gift to open on Christmas Day.
Commenting on the generous effort, Independent Ballyclare DEA Cllr Michael Stewart said: “They'd originally hoped to be able to provide gifts for 66 residents so they have been genuinely overwhelmed by the incredible kindness and generosity of everyone who supported the campaign.
"A big thanks also to everyone who acted as drop off points for the gifts including the staff at Ballyclare Town Hall, Gail's Grooming, The Larder, Nanny Plum's Bakery and Deli, Abbey Real Estate and Parkview Hockey Club, who also accommodated the wrapping event. Your support really is appreciated.”