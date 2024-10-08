Co Antrim hospital's Emergency Department 'under extreme pressure'
A spokesperson for the Trust stated: "Our Emergency Department at Antrim Area Hospital remains under extreme pressure today (Tuesday) with long waits for those whose condition is not life-threatening.
"Causeway Hospital Emergency Department is also busy.
"Staff are working hard to triage patients and prioritise those needing urgent care.
"Please remember to use our Phone First clinical triage service if you are considering attending ED with an urgent injury. or illness which is not immediately life-threatening.
"Phone First is available Monday-Friday, 8am-6pm, by ringing 03001231123.
"By using Phone First, your condition, or that of the person you are calling on behalf of, will be clinically assessed and you will be directed to the most appropriate care pathway for your needs.
"In an emergency, always call 999.”