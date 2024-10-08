Co Antrim hospital's Emergency Department 'under extreme pressure'

By Russell Keers
Published 8th Oct 2024, 12:16 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
The Northern Health and Social Care Trust has called on residents to avail of the ‘Phone First’ service if their condition is not immediately life-threatening due to pressures on the Emergency Departments at Antrim Area Hospital and Causeway Hospital.

A spokesperson for the Trust stated: "Our Emergency Department at Antrim Area Hospital remains under extreme pressure today (Tuesday) with long waits for those whose condition is not life-threatening.

"Causeway Hospital Emergency Department is also busy.

"Staff are working hard to triage patients and prioritise those needing urgent care.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Residents are being advised to avail of the Phone First service if they have a non life-threatening condition due to pressures on the Emergency Departments at Antrim Area Hospital and Causeway Hospital. (Pic: Northern Health and Social Care Trust).Residents are being advised to avail of the Phone First service if they have a non life-threatening condition due to pressures on the Emergency Departments at Antrim Area Hospital and Causeway Hospital. (Pic: Northern Health and Social Care Trust).
Residents are being advised to avail of the Phone First service if they have a non life-threatening condition due to pressures on the Emergency Departments at Antrim Area Hospital and Causeway Hospital. (Pic: Northern Health and Social Care Trust).
Read More
Housing association working with tenant to find ‘satisfactory solution’ after re...

"Please remember to use our Phone First clinical triage service if you are considering attending ED with an urgent injury. or illness which is not immediately life-threatening.

"Phone First is available Monday-Friday, 8am-6pm, by ringing 03001231123.

"By using Phone First, your condition, or that of the person you are calling on behalf of, will be clinically assessed and you will be directed to the most appropriate care pathway for your needs.

"In an emergency, always call 999.”

Related topics:Northern Health and Social Care TrustEmergency Departments
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice