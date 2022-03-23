Co Antrim pupils to travel to Arizona as part of exchange scheme

Rebecca Richardson from Antrim Grammar and Hannah McCullagh from Belfast High will travel to Gilbert Arizona during the summer to spend three weeks being hosted by their matched student.

They will be given a wonderful opportunity to learn about their hosts’ local cultures and customs in ways not available to a casual visitor.

At the end of the three weeks, the Gilbert students will return with the Co Antrim students to be home hosted in Antrim and Newtownabbey.

Rebecca Richardson and Hannah McCullagh with the Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Cllr Billy Webb.

During their stay, they will have a chance to closely experience local culture and make friends by living with the family of their exchange student.

The Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Cllr Billy Webb commented: “I am delighted that these students have this fantastic opportunity.

“Travel broadens the mind and I have no doubts that these young people will grow and develop as a result of their trip. I am sure they will have a wonderful time with the families in our sister city and I look forward to welcoming our Arizona visitors to the borough when they arrive in the summer.”

Rebecca said: “I see this as an opportunity to experience how things are done in different places and learn more about their culture. I love travelling and seeing the world and feel that this would help develop my independence.

“I am looking forward to making new friends and building up connections outside Northern Ireland.”

Hannah added: “I applied because I thought this was a unique opportunity. I love travelling and experiencing different cultures.

“I am looking forward to welcoming the Arizona exchange student back to Northern Ireland and showing them a home away from home, meeting new and interesting people and confirming that it is people that make places so special.”

Cllr Webb will host a reception for the two local students to congratulate them on being selected to take part in the scheme.