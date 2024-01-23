Co Antrim schoolboy Cooper Guy enjoys winning start to his maiden motocross season
The seven-year-old claimed his first ever championship, lifting the HTM motorcycles sponsored 16 inch Electric Bike trophy.
A nephew of motocross legend Martin Barr, former British, Irish and Ulster champion, the Kilbride Central Primary School pupil showed he has all the credentials to become a motocross star of the future, if he decides to follows in his uncle’s wheel tracks.
The east Antrim rider made a winning start to his maiden season when at the first round of the championship, back in October 2023, he rode his Amped machine to victory. Two second places on the night gave Cooper his first racing podium. He never finished outside the top five in the following two rounds and going into the final round lay second, 15 points adrift of championship leader Dara Hamilton.
On a 16-inch GasGas machine, supplied by 555 promotions, he claimed two third places in the opening two races.
In the final race of the series and title decider, Cooper was in superb form taking the chequered flag as race winner, ensuring the championship was heading back to Burnside.
Alongside the Electric Bike championship, Cooper also rode his Stomp pit bike to second overall in group two of the Jet Products Yamaha/ LCGO Ltd Larne, PW50/Mini championship.
Cooper was delighted with his success, saying: “I really enjoyed both championships but to win the the title on my electric bike was magic. It was a busy time with practice and six races at every round, but I had great fun”