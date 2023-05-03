A British Army veteran from Newtownabbey, who lost both of his legs above the knee during an incident in Afghanistan over a decade ago, has sent well wishes to King Charles III and the Queen Consort ahead of the coronation ceremony this weekend.

Lance corporal Bryan Phillips, who was the victim of an IED explosion in Afghanistan in June 2012, received support during his recovery from King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort of the UK.

Now, ahead of the coronation ceremony on May 6, Bryan, who grew up in Rathcoole before embarking on tours of Iraq and Afghanistan with the British Army, has paid tribute to the Royals and the kindness they showed him during his rehabilitation.

Speaking to this newspaper, he said: “I first met the then Prince Charles whilst in Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Birmingham, not long after being blown up. He presented me an iPad and thanked me for my service.

King Charles III with Bryan during a hospital visit.

“He was very interested in what I’d done whilst in the army. We talked about his son, Prince William, who was the Colonel of the Irish Guards at the time and knew quite a lot about the regiment in general.

"He signed my hospital book, where he wished me well with my recovery.”

This was not the only time that members of the Royal Family met with Bryan during his recovery process, with the future King and Queen Consort visiting Headley Court in Surrey.

Mr Phillips, who now lives in Carrickfergus, added: “Later on in my rehabilitation, whilst at Headley Court to open a new ward we crossed paths again and he instantly recognised me and asked how I was getting on.

King Charles III presented Bryan with an iPad.

"This time was a short chat, but I also had the privilege to get chatting to Camilla, where I had to demonstrate to her walking around a few cones on my short legs. A lot of the day was pretty staged and rushed, but I was used to that when members of the Royal Family were around being in the Irish Guards.”

As the weekend of celebrations to mark the coronation approaches, Bryan is looking forward to watching events on television during a break with his family at the caravan whilst having a tea party and a barbecue.

He will also be keeping an eye out for an old comrade from Bushmills, Major Robbie Wilmont MBE, the Regimental Assistant Adjutant.

"He explained: “Major Wilmont is a good friend who has served in the Irish Guards and has played a huge part in my recovery from supporting myself and my family as part of the regimental HQ welfare.”

Bryan and Natasha will tie the knot this summer.

Wishing the Royals well, Bryan stated: “On behalf of my family and myself we would like to wish His Majesty King Charles III and the Queen Consort a huge congratulations on their coronations and I wish them a reign of longevity.”

Since leaving the forces Mr Phillips has raised around £90,000 for worthy causes, but his fundraising efforts are being sidelined this summer as he prepares to get married.