Co Armagh artist Catherine Makem applauded for 'uplifting' artwork

County Armagh artist Catherine Makem has been applauded for her uplifting artwork as she celebrates 30 years painting.
By The Newsroom
Published 11th Oct 2023, 15:20 BST
Updated 11th Oct 2023, 15:20 BST
One of her first exhibitions was in Portadown Library and since then the Newry-based artist’s work has been snapped up by a variety of publications, including using her images for dramatic effect in highlighting feature articles. Some of her work has also featured in Irish American newspapers.

Talented Co Armagh artist, Catherine Makem.Talented Co Armagh artist, Catherine Makem.
Regularly in demand, a series of Catherine’s paintings were on display for the opening of the Iontas Theatre in Castleblayney by President Mary Mc Aleese in 2005. She has also exhibited at the Linenhall Library, Belfast. Her work has illustrated poetry and fiction book covers and she is extensively displayed in newirishart.com.

Catherine revealed: “My Interest in drawing and painting was always there. I made a point of going to art galleries in every city I visited down the years in these Islands as well as in Europe and the United States.

"For example, even though the figures in the ‘new planet’ series are not human, one can see the emotions of confusion, sadness and fear. A strength of togetherness, family and friendship is depicted in the ‘Spindler’ series, projecting exhilaration, joy of freedom and appreciation of the elements surrounding them.

A piece of artwork by Co Armagh Catherine Makem entitled 'Venus Crossing the Sun'A piece of artwork by Co Armagh Catherine Makem entitled 'Venus Crossing the Sun'
A piece of artwork by Co Armagh Catherine Makem entitled 'Venus Crossing the Sun'

"The overall approach is to present a moment in time in the journey through life. I work with acrylic paint and oil pastel. My ‘New Planet’ series are all acrylic collage which I found surprisingly satisfying. I also include limited abstract paintings.

"I wanted to create my own images and experiment with uplifting colours. I felt that the colours were very important to my art.”

