A Co Armagh food business has been praised for the kind donations of meals to a local food hub.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Karri Kitchen, which is run by founder Shera McAloran, donated hundreds of her tasty pre-prepared meals to the Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Community Food Hub.

-

Shera McAloran, who is the founder of Karri Kitchens pictured with Chris Leach from Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Community Food Hub.

-

Karri Kitchen kindly gave the 360 prepared meals to be redistributed through the social supermarkets which are part of the ABC Community Food Hub set up to help those people experiencing food insecurity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With support from Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon (ABC) Borough Council, the Community Food Hub was co-designed to provide a centralised location for food donations to be distributed to food banks and social supermarkets within the ABC Borough.

Shera McAloran who is the founder of Karri Kitchen, said: “It is our pleasure to be able to donate some of our healthy and nutritious meals to the ABC Food Hub. As a business based in the ABC Council area, we are keen to support local organisations who are providing much-needed help to people in crisis.

“Food is a passion for our business, and we are happy to share that experience with people at a time of need. Knowing that our donations are being distributed through the hub to social supermarkets who journey alongside clients gives us confidence that what we give, makes a difference to those who need it the most.”

Shera, of Indonesian heritage, has a super tasty range of healthy south-east Asian cuisine on her menus. She started the firm in 2019 and already it has been a huge success. And now she is sharing that success with others who are in need.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chris Leech from the ABC Community Food Hub said the donation by Karri Kitchen would make an important impact.

“Our primary goal is to coordinate food donations from our amazing local food sector and channel these donations to organisations who are supporting people in crisis. We are impressed by the generosity of companies like Karri Kitchen, who want to share their award-winning meals with our social supermarket and food bank network,” said Chris.

“Our strategy in 2025 is to develop this partnership between business and the community sector, ensuring that the generosity of local businesses is met with the best practice support of our local poverty relief charities.

“Appropriate food support at a time of crisis, coupled with wrap-around support, can both meet an immediate poverty need and deliver ongoing empowering support. This wrap-around support helps to tackle some of the more complex issues that many people in our community face.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Businesses are happy to meet their corporate social responsibility status and know that their community benefits.”

Businesses can support the ABC Community Food Hub by visiting – www.armaghbanbridgecraigavon.gov.uk/resident/business-engagement/

For those seeking help from the ABC Community Food Hub, social supermarkets and wraparound services are available in seven locations, ABC Community Food Hub, Craigavon; Stepping Stones Pantry, Armagh; The Pantry, Banbridge; Freedom Foods Pantry, Lurgan; Freedom Foods Pantry, Portadown; Via Wings Larder, Dromore and the Salvation Army, Lurgan.

For further information and contact details please visit – www.armaghbanbridgecraigavon.gov.uk/resident/socialsupermarket/