Co Armagh farmer Ian Marshall credits his parents’ guidance for his OBE in New Year’s Honours

He is to be awarded an OBE for his extensive work over the past 35 years in lobbying and public representation.

Born in 1968 in Carleton House, Portadown, Ian grew up on the family farm at Cladymilltown two and a half miles from Markethill, Co. Armagh.

Educated at Markethill Primary School, The Royal School Armagh and then Greenmount College, Ian returned to education to complete an MSc in Agri-Food Business Development in 2009 at Ulster University and Babson College Boston, USA, and complete training as a Professional Member of the Institute of Agricultural Management through the Royal Agricultural University, Cirencester.

Ulster Unionist Party member Ian Marshall pictured in County Armagh. Mr Marshall was honoured with an OBE in the New Year's Honours List.

He currently works in the Institute for Global Food Security (IGFS) in Queen’s University Belfast, as a Business Development Manager, linking research and development with the industry in food security and integrity, food, health and nutrition, and farms of the future.

In addition, Ian manages the family farm in partnership with his 24-year-old son Sam running beef cattle, some tillage, and a contract feeding business.

For Ian, the idea of being in receipt of an OBE is something he never would have contemplated. He said: “I’m honoured and humbled to receive this recognition for public and political service. This award means a lot to me.

“I will continue to advocate for fairness and equality across all communities. Our work to make Northern Ireland a better place must be underpinned by our desire for long lasting peace and reconciliation. We must use every opportunity to build on progress made to shape a future where everyone feels proud of who they are, while respecting others.

“My family are also immensely proud of this award. In fact, they share it with me due to the sacrifice they all made over the years to support me.

“Furthermore, my mother, Doris and father Barry must take credit for their influence and guidance through the years. What’s sad however is that my dad passed away in November and didn’t live to share this award with us. He would have been delighted.”

Ian isn’t sure at the moment when the investiture will be but he understands it will take place in Buckingham Palace.

As a former President of the Ulster Farmers Union, he has worked extensively between Belfast, London and Brussels representing farming and rural interests.

He was also a member of the Agri-Food Strategy Board for NI responsible for developing the ‘Going for Growth’ strategy document as a template to grow and develop the industry to maximise opportunities and realise future industry potential within NI and farther afield.

Ian Marshall was elected as an Independent Ulster Unionist Senator in 2018 to Seanad Eireann, making history as the first ever Ulster Unionist elected to the upper chamber of the Irish Parliament, serving from 2018-2020. This unique position within the Seanad created a platform to build relationships and facilitate cooperation across the island and between two islands, north, south, east and west, across many areas of business, trade, and education, focusing on uniting people and working better together.

As well as his work within the Irish Senate he served on Committee for the Withdrawal of the UK from the European Union; Joint Committee for Climate Change and Environment; Joint Committee for Rural and Community Development; British Irish Association (BIA); British Irish Parliamentary Association (BIPA).

Ian said: “As a public representative on a number of organisations, working for all communities, it was never appropriate to join a political party. However, after a long career working in public life the opportunity arose to become a member of the Ulster Unionist Party and join Doug Beattie on his journey to make NI a better place and build a true union of people.”

Focusing on the future, Mr Marshall said that he was immensely proud of his unionist culture and identity and hoped to continue working tirelessly to build and strengthen relations between NI and the UK and between NI and the Republic of Ireland, to make NI a vibrant progressive place where everyone can prosper.